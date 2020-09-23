Emily Noble’s sister-in-law calls the finding of her body 'absolutely suspicious'

“When we heard there was a body discovered not very far from where she lived, we realized that it was probably her.”

It’s one of those things, she says, you need to hear, but you never want to.

Six days later, Emily Noble’s sister-in-law, Dawn, and the rest of her family got the news.

“Today, we received word from the coroner’s office that Emily Noble’s dental records are consistent with the remains that were found off County Line Road last week,” Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said.

After months of searching, a body was found last Wednesday night.

“This is a highly unusual case in Westerville,” Chandler said.

Unusual because Chief Chandler says the area where the body was found was searched three separate times during Emily’s disappearance, including once with cadaver dogs. But nothing was ever found.

“[This is] absolutely suspicious,” Dawn said.

Dawn says all the family can do now is wait while more tests are done including DNA that Chandler says could take up to three weeks to come back.

Also being investigated is the cause of death, as well as how long the body was there before being discovered and how it got there.

“This case is, as far as I’m concerned, is far from being over,” Chandler said.

Chief Chandler says he has all the empathy in the world for Emily’s family and friends right now. The family saying it’s doubtful that closure will ever come.

“There’s really not going to be any closure,” Dawn said. “I don’t see that ever happening, no matter what the outcome will be of the determination of death. But, we just have to wait.”

At the middle of this story is a woman. A woman, Dawn says, who loved to laugh and made friends easily. A woman her family says was taken much too soon.

“I don’t want her to be forgotten,” Dawn said. “I really don’t want her to be forgotten.”