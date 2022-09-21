‘ELF’ the musical coming to Palace Theatre in December

Tickets go on sale Sept. 22 for the Broadway musical, “ELF.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hit Broadway musical, “ELF” is coming to Columbus’ Palace Theatre this December where it will be showing for six days.

This holiday musical, running from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, is perfect for families with children and will feature some visual magic, including Santa’s flying sleigh, the musical’s website says.

Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here . Prices start at $39.

“ELF” follows the tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Buddy grows up not realizing that he is human and continues to get bigger in size, growing much taller than Santa’s helpers.

After facing the truth, Buddy embarks on a trip to New York City with Santa’s permission to find his birth father. Along the way, he discovers where he came from and helps people around New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.