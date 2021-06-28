Elephant calf to make public debut at Columbus Zoo on Tuesday

The zoo announced Phoebe gave birth to her elephant calf on June 16 and guests will get to see the two from 10 a.m. to noon starting on Tuesday.

POWELL, Ohio — One of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest members is set to make his public debut on Tuesday.

Guests will get to see Phoebe and her elephant calf from the elephant and rhino building from 10 a.m. to noon daily.

The zoo said the viewing schedules could change based on cues from the two elephants.

The hours to see the two elephants will be expanded when the zoo's team feels they are ready.