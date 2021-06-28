Elephant calf to make public debut at Columbus Zoo on Tuesday

POWELL, Ohio — One of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest members is set to make his public debut on Tuesday.
Guests will get to see Phoebe and her elephant calf from the elephant and rhino building from 10 a.m. to noon daily.
The zoo said the viewing schedules could change based on cues from the two elephants.
The zoo announced Phoebe, a 33-year-old Asian elephant, gave birth to the calf on June 16.
The hours to see the two elephants will be expanded when the zoo's team feels they are ready.
If you want to see the new calf and her mother, the zoo says it's best to arrive early because lines will likely be long.