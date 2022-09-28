x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school

The Columbus Division of Police is calling the man a "suspicious person" after he reportedly tried to lure an elementary school student.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday.

Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.

The Columbus Division of Police took a report and are calling this a suspicious person.

Wilson Hill Elementary, which has students bused to and from the area, also sent a notice to parents about the incident and requested that police patrol the school on Tuesday.

10TV spoke to a parent whose child attends Slate Hill Elementary.

Heather Lambert said she walks her child to school, but an incident like this helps to reinforce the rules of "stranger danger."

Lambert said it's important to talk with children about what to do if a stranger approaches them and to be aware of their surroundings.

"It's great the kid ran away and had that immediate instinct. I commend the parents for that but it's unfortunate that this is the world our kids live in."

Just two weeks ago, a man was accused of exposing himself to a girl who was walking to school in Hilliard. The man was arrested a few hours at a nearby restaurant and charged with criminal child enticement, a fifth-degree felony. 

   

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out