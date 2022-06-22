81-year-old woman's jaw wired shut after hit-and-run at Kroger in northwest Columbus

A woman is hospitalized after a man hit her in the Bethel Kroger Crown Plaza parking lot last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 81-year-old woman is recovering from severe injuries after a driver left her in a hit-and-run crash in the Kroger Crown Plaza Parking Lot off Bethel Road.

The family of the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the incident occurred on June 17 and left the woman with a fractured jaw that is now wired shut and a fractured arm.

Cindy Reikart, who was with her friend at the time says they were on their daily walk, crossing through the parking lot when a driver came out of nowhere and hit her friend. She says her friend hit the ground fast, and they were both in complete shock.

“My friend was bleeding from her nose and her chin and her eye and was in pain in her jaw and right arm,” Reikart said.

The driver pulled over and gave the woman her hearing aid, but scolded the ladies for walking across the parking lot and said there was nothing he could do. according to Reikart. The man then sped off, leaving the women speechless.

Reikart said people at the Kroger gas station called 911 and emergency assistance came immediately. 10TV reached out to Columbus police and officers on the scene said they looked at the surveillance footage, but it didn’t reveal enough details at this time to give them any leads on a driver or the vehicle.

Reikart and the woman’s family want answers and are asking anyone from the community who might know details of the event to contact the police. They also want the driver to come forward.