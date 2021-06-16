Elderly woman, cat found dead in home after Circleville fire

A Circleville police officer drove past a trailer home on Renick Avenue just before 3 a.m. and noticed smoke coming from the home.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — An elderly woman and her cat are dead after a fire in Circleville Wednesday morning, according to the Circleville Fire Department.

A Circleville police officer drove past a trailer home on Renick Avenue just before 3 a.m. and noticed smoke coming from the home. He then called the fire department right away.

By the time the fire crews arrived, one-third of the trailer was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to stop the fire, but later an elderly woman and her cat dead in the home.

The woman has not yet been identified.