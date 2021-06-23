Elaine Bryant sworn in as next Columbus Police Chief; starts new role Friday

Elaine Bryant will officially start her role with the division on June 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elaine Bryant is set to officially start her job as the Chief of the Columbus Division of Police on Friday.

Deputy Chief Mike Woods, who stepped into the interim chief role, will stay with the division for two weeks after she starts.

Bryant was sworn in on June 11, about a week and a half after Mayor Andrew Ginther announced she would become the new chief.

Woods filled in after Thomas Quinlan was asked to step down by Ginther in January of this year. Woods was set to retire in April but agreed to stay on until there was a new chief.

Prior to her new role, Bryant served as a deputy chief for the Detroit Police Department and has 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Bryant's hire marks the first time the City of Columbus has hired a police chief outside of the division. She is also the first Black woman to lead the division.