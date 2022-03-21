Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

The two-day celebration will take place on Fri., April 15 and Sat. April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter.

The two-day celebration will take place on Fri., April 15 and Sat. April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities happening during this year's celebration include:

EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:

Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all nine cards are found, visitors can go to the Egg-splore-n-Find Central located across from Lakeside Pavilion and turn the cards in for prizes.

EGG AMBASSADORS MEET AND GREET:



Guests will be able to say hello to hosts Eggbert, Shelley, Yolko and Oh-No in front of Lakeside Pavilion.

Event times are as follows: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

This event is weather dependent.

CHARACTER AMBASSADOR MEET AND GREETS:

Some of the zoo's favorite character ambassadors will be out and about to celebrate spring, greet visitors and take photos with their friends.

Scheduled times are as follows: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This event is weather dependent.

EGGBERT & SHELLEY'S ROLLING SHELL-A-BRATION:

Eggbert, Shelly, Yolko and Oh-No go on a musical adventure around the zoo on the Character Express!

Scheduled times are: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This event is weather dependent.

PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY:

The Easter Bunny is coming back to celebrate and will be located at My House at Habitat Hollow in the North America Region.

Visitors can buy professional photos at an additional cost.

The price for an Easter Bunny photo is one 5x7 & 4 wallet size photos for $19.99, with the choice of adding an a 5x7 or digital copy for an additional $5. Prices may change.

Guests are not required to purchase photos to participate in this activity.

Photos can also be taken on personal cameras.