Eggs, Paws and Claws returning at Columbus Zoo for Easter weekend

The seasonal tradition, which is free with zoo admission, will be held on April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the Eggs, Paws and Claws event is returning this year.

All guests, including zoo members, will be required to have a dated, timed ticket until 2 p.m. to help ensure social distancing.

This year's festivities include the following:

Egg Ambassador Meet and Greets: A visit to Eggs, Paws and Claws isn't complete without saying "Hi" to the happy hosts of this event. Located at the front of the park near Conservation Lake, Eggbert, Shelly, Yolko and Oh-No will leave guests feeling sunny-side up! Egg Ambassador Meet and Greets will take place at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. near the Zoo Float at Conservation Lake.

Angry Birds Meet and Greets: You’ve watched in awe as the Angry Birds teamed up to save the world; now is the chance to see them in person! Flying in just for this event is Chuck, his sister, Silver, and some Hatchlings. They’re flighty and fun! Angry Bird Meet and Greets will be located near the Zoo Float at Conservation Lake near the giant Zoo map daily at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Photos with the Easter Bunny: The Easter Bunny is egg-cited to return to the Columbus Zoo! Guests are sure to hop on over to the Lakeside Theater during their visit for a unique photo experience with the Bunny himself. After guests visit the bunny, they’ll receive individually wrapped Skittles, M&Ms and Starburst candy, all of which are palm-oil free. A photo package is available and includes one 5x7 photo and four wallet-sized photos ($19.99) with the option to add another 5x7 or digital photo for $5. (Price is subject to change.) Reservation are recommended but not required for this activity. Guests are encouraged to visit ColumbusZoo.org for additional details.

Bunny Hollow: The Easter Bunny isn’t the only famous rabbit in town to celebrate the spring season. As guests make their way through the Zoo toward the North America region, they’re welcome to visit My House at Habitat Hollow to say hello to the Easter Bunny’s best pals and snap a photo! Peter Rabbit will be available daily at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Pat the Bunny will be available daily at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Eggbert & Shelly’s Rolling Shell-abration: This musical adventure follows Eggbert, Shelly, Yolko and Oh-No as they roll their way through the Zoo on the Character Express train! This activity will surely "crack” guests up! The Rolling Shell-abration will take place daily at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. *This activity is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Angry Bird Musical Express: These birds may give their wings a rest, but they won’t give their feet a break as they dance to the music of this rolling celebration on the Character Express train. The Angry Birds will be rolling through the Zoo each day at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. *This activity is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Egg-Splore-N-Find: Guests can join in on this egg-stra special activity, presented by their favorite Zoo Character Ambassadors. In this twist on our traditional Seek-N-Find activity, guests will be on a quest to locate seven hidden eggs around the Zoo and collect the corresponding card for each egg they find. Once the guests locate all the eggs, they’re encouraged to stop by Egg-Splore-N-Find Central in the Zoo’s entry plaza to receive their hen-tastic prizes.