Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting at Easton Town Center

The mall was placed on lockdown following the shooting. Those inside have been evacuated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at Easton Town Center Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to Easton Town Center around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. A spokesperson with Easton Town Center said a weapon was fired at an outside area of the North District.

One person was injured and taken to Mount Carmel East where they died at 6:50 p.m. Another was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus police initially told 10TV that there were three people injured in the shooting, but later clarified that there were two.

The situation is no longer active, according to Easton's spokesperson. This incident remains under investigation.