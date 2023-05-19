Police: Victim walks into Easton store after reported shooting, robbery

The shooting victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a person walked into a store at Easton Town Center Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting victim walked into Diamond Cellar at 3960 New Bond Street and said they were shot out of a robbery.

The shooting victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has since improved.

Police say one person has been detained in connection to the incident.

It's unclear where the victim was shot. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say whether stores in the area have closed.