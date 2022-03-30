Eastland Mall property owners cited with additional health, safety violations

Inspectors found electrical issues, an open sinkhole and unsecured doors in vacant building during their latest inspection this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The property owners of Eastland Mall are facing additional health and safety code violations, Columbus City Zach Klein announced in a release Wednesday.

The violations were filed against Eastland Mall Holdings LLC and IGWT Properties LLC due to the lack of upkeep for the property.

According to court documents, Eastland Mall Holdings LLC received notice of emergency code violations earlier this month that noted unsecured doorways in vacant buildings, an open sinkhole in the parking lot and electrical issues.

“Conditions at Eastland continue to deteriorate, and immediate action is needed to protect the health and safety of the general public and patrons of the mall,” Klein stated in the release. “We want to see current ownership step up to make these fixes, but we are prepared to pursue every legal avenue to ensure this economic driver on our City’s east side is safe, vibrant and positioned for the future.”

In April last year, Columbus filed nuisance abatement cases against Eastland Mall Holdings LLC after multiple inspections at the mall located on the city's east side.

At that time, inspectors found numerous violations including inadequate lighting, potholes in parking areas, structural issues and unauthorized zoning.

City officials also filed a nuisance case against IGWT Properties LLC in January 2022, citing that inspectors found numerous inoperable vehicles parked and stored at the property last year.

Inspectors also noted that the parking lot was in “a state of disrepair” and required maintenance, Klein said in the release.