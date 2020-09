One person got out of a vehicle after a multiple-vehicle crash and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are on scene of a crash where one person was struck by a vehicle on eastbound I-270 near I-71 on the city's north side.

According to police, there was a four-vehicle crash on eastbound I-270 around 9:15 p.m. One person got out of a vehicle and was then hit by an oncoming vehicle.

That person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any other injuries.