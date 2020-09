Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed on the south side of Columbus Tuesday night police said.

Officers were called to East Whittier Street and Gilbert Street on a report of a shooting around 9:45 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:52 p.m.

East Whittier Street is closed at Carpenter Street.

Homicides detectives are investigating.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.