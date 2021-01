Police say the person shot was able to self-transport to Mount Carmel East.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus police, they received a report of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of East Main Street.

Police say one person was shot and self-transported to Mount Carmel East where their condition is considered life-threatening.