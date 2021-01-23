Man dies at hospital after being shot near Reynoldsburg; suspect in custody

Police say witnesses at the scene stated Nehemiah Martin shot the victim following an altercation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died from his injuries in a Friday night shooting near Reynoldsburg and a suspect is in police custody.

According to Columbus police, they received a report of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of East Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Brandon Clark shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police at the scene that 31-year-old Nehemiah Martin shot the Clark following an altercation.

Martin was later arrested at a family member's home. He was initially charged with felonious assault but now faces a murder charge.