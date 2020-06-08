Police arrest man accused of killing 17-year-old in East Livingston Avenue shooting

Kaishawn Watts was arrested on Saturday and is facing a murder charge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old earlier this month.

According to police, they were called to the area of East Livingston Avenue and Linwood Avenue Aug. 6 around 6:25 p.m. for a report of a man shot inside his car.

Police say Perniel Hook, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot. He was taken to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at 8:43 p.m. the next day.

Police say an armed man, Kaishawn Watts followed the car the victim was in. While the driver attempted to get away, Watts began shooting at the car which wounded the teen.

The driver of the car the victim was in was able to call for help and later stopped near the intersection of Livingston Avenue and Linwood Avenue where officers located them.

Authorities say the initial investigation revealed that the incident started in the area of South Weyant Avenue.