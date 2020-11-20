Shots fired between suspects, police along East Livingston Avenue

Two suspects are in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody after two Columbus police officers in plain clothes were shot at on the east side of the city Friday afternoon.

Police said the shots were fired around 2:25 p.m. along East Livingston Avenue after a verbal altercation escalated between officers and the suspects.

Columbus police say there is evidence that the suspects had weapons and fired first and one of the officers fired back.

No one was injured.

Marked patrol officers arrived on scene to take two suspects into custody.

It is unclear what lead to the altercation between the officers and the suspects.