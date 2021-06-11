East Knox High School pays tribute to fallen classmate at playoff football game

Before the playoff game with East Knox and Trimble High School, East Knox players held a flag and ran through a banner made for Clay Bristow II.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — At East Knox High School on Saturday evening, fans and football players paid tribute to Clay Bristow II.

Bristow died last Sunday in a car accident.

Before the playoff game with East Knox and Trimble High School, East Knox players held a flag and ran through a banner made for Clay.

We're told Clay’s sport was baseball rather than football.

But to see him be recognized is heartwarming to one of his teammates Nick Hornsby.

“Clay was a great dude on the field he was a really, really good pitcher, and he could smack the crap out of that ball,” said Hornsby.

Cheerleader Ashley Mast said the banner idea came from friends and football players.

“It was to honor him, and to show our appreciation for the joy that he put in our lives,” she said.

The accident took place on Monroe Mills Road near Zion Road in Harrison Township at 2:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 19-year-old was driving a silver 2009 Kia Spectra on Township Road 233 when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree. The car flipped over, according to the OSHP.

Two 18-year-olds as well as a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Bristow was pronounced dead at the scene.