East High School football team looking to continue making history in Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At East High School in Columbus, it's been a year to remember.

The school celebrated its 100-year anniversary and now the school's football program has, even more, to be proud of.

On Saturday, the team will play in the Ohio High School Football Regional Semifinals.

Head coach Mike Bell described it as history as the team held its final walk-through before the big game, enduring the rainy Friday weather.

"It's Ohio State Championship weather,” he said as he encouraged the team. "This the weather you got to win games in to play this late in the season.”

The team has already etched its name in the school’s history books this year.

Coach Bell said it’s the first time the school has won and hosted multiple playoff games with a 10-1 season.

Senior Wayne Lindsay is the quarterback. He said this team’s accomplishments make him proud to be a Columbus City School student.

"I think that tells other city schools, that anything's possible,” said Lindsay.

Cornerback Julian Abana said he always had faith in what the team could do but said they couldn’t have made it this far without the support from the community.

"I feel amazing, building this team up and coming to a championship,” said Abana.

The winning culture hasn’t only spread throughout the football program. Coach Bell said it’s contagious.

"People are wanting to be successful, they're wanting to do more positive things in the building. That particular legacy is going to be left in the building, it's going to be passed down to our younger kids," said Bell.

Winning Saturday’s game would only be the icing on the cake for the Tigers.