Police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of East Como Street located in the North Linden area for a wellbeing check just before 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home Saturday.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of East Como Avenue located in the North Linden area for a wellbeing check just before 3:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found the woman inside the home who was pronounced at 4:03 p.m.