Police: 1 injured after east Columbus traffic stop leads to shooting involving officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple suspects were arrested and one of them was injured after a traffic stop led to a shooting involving an officer in east Columbus Saturday afternoon, police said.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Jeff Albert said the traffic stop occurred in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

While full details were not immediately available, Albert said an altercation occurred during the traffic stop and shots were fired. At least one officer fired their weapon at least one time.

One of the suspects was hit by gunfire and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was upgraded to stable, according to Albert.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police said multiple people were inside the vehicle and were taken into custody. One suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was apprehended by law enforcement.

Officers recovered multiple weapons from the scene, Albert said.