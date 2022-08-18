x
Police: Man in critical condition after east Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the man was found shot.  He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

