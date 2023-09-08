Police: 1 fatally shot during robbery in east Columbus

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Elderwood Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot during a robbery on the city's east side Wednesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Elderwood Avenue, located in the Beechwood neighborhood, around 12:55 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police said that the suspects reportedly broke into a house on that street.

One person was found shot at the scene and pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m.

Columbus police told 10TV the suspects are described as two men between the ages of 21 and 25. Both suspects were reportedly wearing all black clothes with black masks.

Police said it is believed that nothing was taken from inside the house, but additional details were not immediately available.