Police: Suspect in critical condition after shooting involving officer in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect Is critically injured after a reported shooting involving an officer on the city's east side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The shooting was called out just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue.
A police dispatcher told 10TV that shots were fired and an officer requested assistance, but other details were not immediately available.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital, police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as more information becomes available.