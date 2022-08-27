Police: Suspect in critical condition after shooting involving officer in east Columbus

A police dispatcher told 10TV that shots were fired and an officer requested assistance, but other details were not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect Is critically injured after a reported shooting involving an officer on the city's east side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting was called out just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue.

A police dispatcher told 10TV that shots were fired and an officer requested assistance, but other details were not immediately available.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, police said.