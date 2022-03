Columbus police said officers were called to the 800 block South James Road near East East Mound Street around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting in east Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Columbus police said officers were called to the 800 block of South James Road near East Livingston Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot. Medics took the injured person to Grant Medical Center.

Police said suspect information was not immediately available.