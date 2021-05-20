Police identify woman shot, killed in east Columbus attempted robbery

Authorities said Mount Carmel East Hospital called them after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead moments later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police identified a woman shot and killed in an attempted robbery in east Columbus Thursday evening.

Authorities said Mount Carmel East Hospital called them after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, was pronounced dead moments later.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Dort Place near East Livingston Avenue.

According to police, Bruce was in the car with another person, 25, when the couple was assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns. Several shots were fired.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).