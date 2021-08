The ramp from Interstate 270 south to Interstate 70 is currently closed in both directions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 270 south to Interstate 70 is currently closed in both directions on Tuesday due to high water.

Footage from an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera showed traffic attempting to drive through high water on the roadway.

ODOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

A flash flood warning is currently in effect in eastern Franklin County until 3 p.m. Tuesday.