1 injured following shooting near east Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting near a Kroger on the east side of Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near the Kroger located at 2000 East Main Street. Officers have the intersection of East Main Street and Alum Creek Drive blocked off, which directly leads into the Kroger parking lot.

The victim was taken Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.

Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we work to gather more information.

