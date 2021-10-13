Man injured during east Columbus drive-by shooting

This marks the second drive-by shooting in east Columbus that police reported on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in east Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, a man walked up to Columbus Fire District Station 20 shortly before 10 p.m. and said he’d been shot.

Medics at the station took the man to a nearby hospital, and police said he is in stable condition.

At the hospital, the man told officers he was walking up to a friend’s house when a car drove by and the suspect shot at him, striking him in his upper torso. The man said he had no idea who shot him or why.

This marks the second drive-by shooting in east Columbus that police reported on Tuesday. Another man was injured during a separate incident around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street.

The cause of both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.