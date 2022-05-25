Several people rescued from 3rd-floor apartment fire in east Columbus

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the fire started in a unit on the third floor. The smoke then spread through the hallway and into other units on the same floor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were rescued as firefighters battled a fire at an east Columbus apartment complex Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire happened at the 30-unit building located in the 2500 block of Kimberly Parkway East just after 10:40 a.m.

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the fire started inside an apartment on the third floor. The smoke then spread through the hallway and into other units on the same floor.

Geitter said people went out to balconies due to the smoke in the hallway.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue four people from the third floor of the building. Geitter said four people are receiving help from the American Red Cross and no injuries were reported.

Only one unit was destroyed by the fire while others were damaged by the heavy smoke, according to Geitter.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.