23 people evacuated from east Columbus apartment building due to gas leak

Nine leak locations were found in the building, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty-three people were evacuated from an east Columbus apartment building due to a gas leak Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

A spokesperson for Columbia Gas said the company was called to the complex because of an issue with the gas lines inside the building at Bexley Commons on East Livingston Avenue.

After Columbia Gas helped turn off the gas, the maintenance team from the complex started working to fix the issue.

Columbus firefighters and medics were called to the scene, Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV.

Martin said nine leak locations were found in the building and everyone living in the 12 units, 21 adults and two children, was evacuated.

The Red Cross was called in to help the people evacuated.

No one was injured or hospitalized.