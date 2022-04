The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday on East Broad Street and Broad Pointe Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in east Columbus Friday night.

Both people were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. One was taken in critical condition and the other person's condition was described as stable.

Both directions of East Broad Street are closed as of around 9:35 p.m.