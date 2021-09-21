E-scooters now banned along High Street in the Short North

The Department of Public Service implemented the measure in an effort to help Columbus police enforce safety and curb crime in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E-scooters are now banned in a portion of the Short North in an effort to reduce an uptick of violent crime in that area.

The ban went into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday and prohibits the use of e-scooters and other shared mobility devices along High Street, from 5th Avenue to Goodale Street.

The Department of Public Service implemented the measure in an effort to help Columbus police enforce safety and curb crime in the area, according to a letter from the city and addressed to the executive director of the Short North Alliance.

“Despite repeated efforts to educate the public about appropriate and safe use, riders continue to engage in dangerous and illegal behavior,” the letter reads in part. “In such a densely-packed neighborhood with high vehicle and pedestrian traffic, illegal use of scooters has created a safety risk to the public.”

The ban will stay in effect until further notice, and scooter vendors have been notified to avoid placement in that area, the city said.

This comes amid an increase in violent crimes reported in that area. Just last month, police reported six armed robberies in the Short North in the span of just four hours.

"The unacceptable increase in violent crime occurring in the Short North this summer is being emphatically addressed by the City of Columbus using various measures and in partnership with the Short North Alliance," the letter reads.