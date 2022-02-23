Duran Duran, Lorde among headliners for WonderBus return this August

This year’s event will span three days, beginning Aug. 26 with final performances scheduled for Aug. 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duran Duran, Lorde and The Lumineers are set to headline this year’s WonderBus Festival when it returns to Columbus in August.

This year’s event will span three days, beginning Aug. 26 with final performances scheduled for Aug. 28.

The event will spotlight mental health, with proceeds going directly to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“CAS is proud to welcome back WonderBus this summer to The Lawn at CAS. We are also excited to support a Friday evening experience with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, Duran Duran and more," commented Dr. Michael Dennis, vice president of CAS. "WonderBus is not only an amazing music festival, it is a platform to talk about mental health and provide all of us with hope and resilience."

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Festival organizers expect the events to sell out quickly and are encouraging fans to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

You can find the concert lineup below:

Friday, Aug. 26:

Duran Duran

Cannons

Daisy the Great

Travis

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Lorde

Coin

Cautious Clay

Max

The Knocks

Daisy the Great

Almost Monday

Chloe Lilac

Rebounder

90s Kids

Argonaut + Wasp

Hebree

Waverunner

Cousin Simple

Day TVVO

Sunday, Aug. 28: