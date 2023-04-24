2 Dublin students charged in connection to online threat made against Scioto HS

DUBLIN, Ohio — Two students were arrested and charged Monday after police investigated an online threat that was made toward Dublin Scioto High School.
Dublin City Schools said over the weekend, a threat was made on the social media app Discord that specifically named Scioto High School.
Dublin police interviewed the students involved and made contact with their families. Two students were taken into custody and felony charges were filed.
“We encourage parents to have age-appropriate conversations with their children about proper social media usage, how to reach out for help, and who to contact when a friend appears to be in crisis,” the district said in a letter to families.