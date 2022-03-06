Dublin police strengthen security for Fore!Fest

The two-day festival is offering live entertainment, food and beverage options and more.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Fore!Fest Street and Music Festival returns this weekend in Dublin’s Bridge Park, in partnership with the Memorial Tournament.

The two-day festival, presented by Workday and Crawford Hoying is offering live entertainment, food and beverage options and more.

The City of Dublin has multiple partnerships to keep everyone safe for the seismic event.

“We recognize both the need for officer presence as well as appropriate staffing for an event that draws such a large crowd and spectator draw for the city,” said Deputy Chief of Police Greg Lattanzi.

The city starts planning the event months in advance, according to Lattanzi.

“We partner with PGA security Memorial Tournament staff, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, and some of our joint federal partners, such as the FBI to coordinate and plan for the security for the event,” says Lattanzi. “Not only do we have to provide the security here on tournament grounds, but also on the perimeter of the course as well as for the rest of the city.”

Jessica Rexer, the executive vice president of marketing and communications with Crawford and Hoying, said safety is always at the forefront when planning large events.

“We've got barricades in place, we always have extra security on hand because we always want everyone to feel welcome and safe here,” Rexer said.

Business owners and patrons tell 10TV they are not only happy with the safety measures but also to be back in business after the pandemic pause.

“Especially as a business owner and an online business owner, it's so great to have that face time with people in the community,” said Lindy Nagle, the owner of Kins Collective Online Boutique.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Greater Columbus charities including Nationwide Children’s Hospital.