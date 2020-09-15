Dublin School Board says staff not allowed to wear certain clothing, students can

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Hoadley says he applauds a picture that recently caused controversy surrounding what school staff can and can’t wear.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Hoadley says he applauds a picture that recently caused controversy surrounding what school staff can and can’t wear.

He says the efforts were to make all students feel welcome. But, he argues words can sometimes be misconstrued depending on who is reading them.

The picture shows three people, seemingly employees at Dublin Scioto High School, wearing a shirt saying “Science is Real. Black Lives Matter. No Human is Illegal. Love is Love. Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Kindness is Everything.

Dr. Hoadley says some of those phrases lead to concerns from parents. The “Science is Real” statement, he says, some are taking to be political, as with global warming or the argument of divinity over evolution. “No Human is Illegal” he says could speak to undocumented citizens, which he says there are some undocumented students in the school system. The “Love is Love” phrase, he says, some have a concern it’s encouraging acts of pedophilia.

Dr. Hoadley says an email was sent to all staff reaffirming policy and guidelines, including policy #2240, which talks about how controversial issues are handled. Hoadley says if students had worn the shirt there wouldn’t have been an issue. Because staff members were wearing it, who are influencers to students, Hoadley says that’s the difference.

A handful of people who spoke during the public comment section of Monday night’s board meeting voiced opposition to that decision, echoing Dr. Hoadley’s comments about the shirts being inclusive to all students and reassuring students they are welcome inside the classrooms.

While Dr. Hoadley appreciates the intent of the shirts to include all students, he says due to the district’s policy, they will not be allowed to be worn by educators.