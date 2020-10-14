Dublin school board passes resolution for K-8 students to return to in-person learning

The board decided students in grades 9 through 12 will continue with hybrid learning because of doctor recommendations.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin City Schools' Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing students in kindergarten through 8th grade to return to full in-person learning starting November 2.

The resolution passed with a vote of 4 to 1.

Any student enrolled in the district's remote learning academy can remain on that track.

The Board of Education's next meeting is scheduled for October 26. At that time, high school students' hybrid learning status may be re-evaluated.

The board also decided to give the district superintendent powers to unilaterally move students back to hybrid or remote learning if an outbreak of COVID-19 takes place.