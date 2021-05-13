Dublin restaurant eager for normalcy when health orders are lifted

Ron Jordan, the owner of Hen Quarter in Dublin, said this is the break places like his needed.

We have three weeks until all health orders are lifted.

That’s three weeks for restaurants and bars to prepare for full capacity.

“We’re excited to get back to work, even more so, excited to give people more of what they wanted,” said Jordan. “It’s going to allow for us that made it, to see some real success you know. If you’re able to weather this storm and get through, there’s a boom on the other side,” said Jordan.

The “other side” for Hen Quarter looks like it did before the pandemic.

Jordan said that come June 2nd, guests won’t have to wear a mask or social distance at his restaurant.

He also said more tables will be added too.

“That’s the thing that we’ve missed the most is just date night,” said Melissa Fincher, a mother in Dublin.

We spoke with Fincher and her boys while they were eating outside of Hen Quarter.

She told us she’s all for lifting health orders, but just do it safely and slowly.

“It’s a little weird walking without a mask on the sidewalk. While we have nice weather, I’m hoping we can take advantage of our outdoor dining this way,” said Fincher.

Jordan said he’s asking people to be patient while they get back to full capacity.

He told us the entire restaurant industry is trying to overcome the hurdle of low staffing.

But if there’s one thing that the pandemic has taught him, it’s things will get better, just give things time.