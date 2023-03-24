BBB warns central Ohio residents of scam calls claiming to be Dublin police

When residents answer the call, the person impersonating a police officer tells them that they missed a court date or jury duty.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau is warning central Ohio residents of fake calls claiming to be Dublin police dispatch.

In the scam, residents are being targeted and called from a caller ID displayed as “Dublin Dispatch.” When residents answer the call, the person impersonating a police officer tells them that they missed a court date or jury duty.

BBB says these calls are made to frighten and intimidate residents into an action that may cause them to give up personal information or money.

The Dublin Police Department confirmed to BBB that they are not making the calls, but they are aware of the scam.

“As scammers continue their efforts to defraud us, we have to stay one step ahead as a community,” Dublin Police Chief Justin Páez said. “This latest scam involving the Dublin Police is a sharp reminder that your local police department will never ask you for money over the phone. Knowing important details like these will help prevent loss of property in the future while keeping residents safe.”

In scams, imposters typically pretend to be someone the victim knows, like a family member, friend, mutual friend, or they pretend to be a government official or someone from a trusted company.

Power/utility scam: Imposters will reach out to victims pretending to be with a utility company either by telephone or a knock on your door. BBB says in the most common scenario, the fraudster will say a payment is overdue and the utility will be shut off if you don’t pay up immediately.

IRS impostors: A common scam that scares victims into dealing cash to frauds include a fake IRS call. If it’s really the IRS, people with overdue taxes will always receive multiple contacts, including letters and calls, according to the IRS. Taxpayers will also be notified by the IRS before sending their accounts to a private collection agency. If you get a call first and didn’t owe taxes or receive prior communications, BBB warns you to be cautious and skeptical.

Emergency scams: (also referred to as grandparent scams or family/friend scams): According to BBB, this scheme involves the impersonation of a friend or family member in a fabricated urgent situation.

Tech Support scams: This common scam involves a tech support agent reaching out through phone offering to fix a virus or computer bug. It also could be done in the form of a pop-up on the computer screen urging people to call a number for help. A tech support rep calls you at home and offers to fix a computer bug that you haven’t even noticed, or a popup warning appears on your screen instructing you to dial a number for help. Scammers typically pose as tech support employees of well-known computer companies and will attempt to hassle victims into paying for their “support.”

Better Business Bureau: The BBB is also impersonated often. Many of these scams target small businesses. Scammers will call, text, or email to collect unpaid “dues” or they will email links or attachments claiming to be “complaints," or various other excuses. BBB says you should never give personal or financial information over the phone during an unsolicited call from someone you do not know. End the call or close the email, and call back through the number listed in the BBB.org Directory.