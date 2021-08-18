Dublin police looking for missing 75-year-old woman

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Police say Sandra Strauch drove away from her home on Summit View Road Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. and has not returned.
Sandra is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. A clothing description was not given.
The vehicle involved is a silver 2004 Mercedes C32 with Ohio plate SMS5.
If anyone has any information on where she may be, they are asked to call 911.