Dublin police distributing free steering wheel locks for Kias, Hyundais

The wheel locks were delivered to the Dublin police by Kia America and Hyundai.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department announced that they will be handing out free steering wheel locks to owners of Hyundais and Kias to combat the growing number of car thefts.

Those who have a vehicle with a steel-key and turn-to-start ignition from either Hyundai or Kia are more vulnerable to car thefts. The vehicles affected by the defect were made between 2011 and 2021.

Here’s how it works:

Affected car owners can visit the Dublin Justice Center on Commerce Parkway any time of the day and ask an officer to connect them with a free steering wheel lock.

For information on setting it up, click here . Those with questions can also call an officer using the non-emergency line at 614-889-1112.