Dublin police cracking down on speed, loud engines amid resident complaints

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is going to start cracking down on speeding and excessive traffic noise across the city.

During the month of July, Dublin police will target excessive noise, speeding and unsafe operation of vehicles in the Historic Dublin and Bridge Park corridors as well as reckless operation in parking garages.

The city says police have consulted with Dublin Prosecutor Martin Nobile to outline what instances of unreasonable and excessive vehicle noise can be enforced and prosecuted.

The movement from the city comes as residents have voiced their concerns about loud engines and speeding.

According to the city, police will enforce a zero-tolerance policy and issue citations for the following:

Intentional revving of vehicle engines

Excessive speed

Reckless operation

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Street racing

Dublin police will use decibel meters to measure instances of extreme noise. Anything above 95 decibels measured from a distance of 50 feet or greater violates the city's noise ordinance.