Collin Wiant's mother hopes to bring awareness to hazing in TEDxDayton event

A Dublin mother is sharing her son's story in hopes of bringing to light the dangers of hazing.

Collin Wiant, 18, died on November 12, 2018. The Ohio University freshman was found on the floor of the off-campus house of the Sigma Pi fraternity. A coroner ruled Wiant died from asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Since his death, his mother Kathleen Wiant has been on a mission to put an end to hazing. On Thursday, Wiant will speak at 7 p.m. during a live TEDxDayton presentation, an independent and locally organized event. It falls on the second anniversary of her son's passing.

"Collin's death was so painful, and it was also so avoidable," Wiant said. "It's just something that once you go through it, you can't not make other people aware of it. I will beat this drum as long as I live because I know if people know more, it will change their actions and their decisions and it will save people."



To watch the live event at 7 p.m. Thursday, click here.

If you miss the live stream, the talk will be available to watch at the end of this year or early next year. You can check TEDxDayton.com for updates.

Event co-chair, Brenden Wynn, said they had 200 applications, auditioned about 50 candidates, and chose 16 speakers.

"We are so proud to have worked with Kathleen and are grateful that she trusted us with her family's story," Wynn said.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event