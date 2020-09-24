Dublin man who served time for collecting urine arrested on child pornography charge

Alan Patton is charged with one count of pandering sexually-oriented material

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Dublin man who previously served time for trying to collect the urine of young boys, has been arrested again this time for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 68-year-old Alan Patton was arrested at his home Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said it received a tip that Patton was trying to find child pornography online.

While executing a search warrant, detectives seized multiple storage devices and after searching them, a felony charge of pandering sexually-oriented material was filed.

In 1994, Patton pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition against an 8-year-old boy. He served four years in prison and was labeled a sex offender.

Then, in 2006, Patton was caught at a Gahanna movie theater and was accused of watching little boys urinate.

Police said that Patton admitted to collecting boys' urine and even paid them for it. Patton was charged with voyeurism.