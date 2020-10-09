Dublin man dies after hitting downed utility line, crashing his motorcycle in Union County

The crash occurred at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 736 and Taylor Road in Darby Township.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Dublin man died Wednesday after striking a downed utility line and crashing his motorcycle on a Union County road, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 736 and Taylor Road in Darby Township.

The Union County Sherriff's Office says a preliminary investigation revealed 77-year-old Richard L. Wehling, of Dublin, struck a low hanging utility line and overturned his motorcycle at the intersection.

Wehling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the crash, the sheriff's office says a semi-truck towing farm equipment was traveling northbound on State Route 736. The equipment became entangled in the utility lines near Taylor Road, causing the lines to fall into the roadway. Traffic on SR 736 backed up behind the semi-truck and the downed lines.

The sheriff's office says that Wehling passed several stopped vehicles and then attempted to turn west onto Taylor Road where he struck the utility line.