Dublin hotel evacuated for hazmat situation

No injuries have been reported.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Dublin hotel was evacuated Friday morning as emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation.

Dublin police officers and Washington Township firefighters were called to the Sonesta ES Suites on Metro Place South near Frantz Road just before 9 a.m.

Dublin Police and Washington Township Fire are on the scene of a hazmat situation at Sonesta Suites near Metro Place and Frantz Road. Police have evacuated the hotel and contained the incident but expect to be on the scene for several hours. Please avoid the parking lot area. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) May 21, 2021

Police said the hotel has been evacuated and as of around 10 a.m., investigators estimated it would take approximately four hours to clear and clean the scene.

Police and fire department officials have not released what led to the situation or what kind of hazardous material is being cleaned up.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal of Investigation also responded to the scene.