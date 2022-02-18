Dublin high school triplets enlist in US Army Reserves together

Andre, Nathan and Diego Jeronimo are seniors at Dublin Coffman High School. The three have decided to join the U.S. Army Reserves together.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Deciding what to do after high school can be quite challenging more so now than ever. This is especially true for seniors as try to navigate their next steps in life through an ongoing pandemic.

Over the past couple of years as the fight against a silent killer has raged, a band of brothers has witnessed the power of serving. Now, they're answering a call to duty.

It’s often said good things come in threes. For the U.S. military, a set of three is coming in the form of siblings. Triplets to be exact.

“We do a lot of stuff together and it’s hard to even think about us being separate," Nathan Jeronimo said.

Andre, Nathan and Diego Jeronimo are all seniors at Dublin Coffman High School.

“How often does it happen? The name mix-up?”, asked 10TVs Andrew Kinsey “All the time, all the time – even my parents do it. They mess up all the time," Nathan said.

Over the past 17 years, they have done nearly everything together. Yet as close as this trio is, each has grown into their own unique identities - possessing different individual strengths.

“My brother Andre, he found wrestling. Diego, he found more of an interest in mathematics. For me, I like science and theater," Nathan said.

Strengths that will soon help them serve the country they love.

“We saw the military as an opportunity to pretty much open our minds, and we can prove our life – outside of school," Andre said.

That optimistic outlook and desire for a bright future led the three to the U.S. Army Reserve. Making a commitment, recruiters say they've had difficulties getting others to make for the past year and a half for various reasons, including COVID.

For the Jeronimo's, the decision to join was unanimous, sparked by an older brother – already enlisted. But their parents needed a little more convincing.

“It took a while for them to be open about it. To get them convinced. At the end of the day they gave us the thumbs up to be 100% in," said Nathan Jeronimo.

As first-generation Americans, each brother has his own personal reasons for taking the non-traditional route and enlisting. However, they each share a sense of duty and a desire to succeed in life, and all three agree – one day might have them going separate ways for the first time ever.

"eventually that will happen at one point, but at the end of the day we all are still going to be brothers. It doesn't matter where we go. we are family until the end “, explained Diego Jeronimo.

A bond that will hold strong as the three embark on this next chapter of their lives, as they always have - together.