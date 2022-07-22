Dublin student wins 2 gold medals at International Geography Championships

Nikhil Cherukually is a rising junior at Dublin Jerome High School who competed in the 2022 International Geography Championships in Vermont and Montreal.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Dublin Jerome High School student is now a two-time gold medalist.

The International Geography Championships is a competition organized by International Academic Competitions, bringing together the top geography students from around the world.

Cherukually represented the state of Ohio and won the gold medal in both the Human Geography Exam event and the Visual Geography Bee event.

"I've participated in multiple events. I was like, would I even get medals? Even one event, but I ended up getting two medals in two different events. And I'm honestly shocked. I was honestly shocked when I got metals like, I was so proud," Cherukually said.